BHB Farmers pre-harvest meeting set

Worland-area farmers are invited to an Aug. 20 pre-harvest meeting with Frannie Port-Of-Entry personnel; A second growers meeting set early in September in Powell

A pre-harvest meeting for Big Horn Basin growers is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Worland Community Center.

The Worland meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a public safety presentation will take place between 11:30 a.m. and noon, according to Barb Pierson of the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Frannie Port-Of-Entry.

The Worland Community Center is located at 1200 Culbertson Ave., in Worland.

Pierson said agriculture trucking permits will be available for purchase at the growers meeting. “Please bring along all vehicle information to be able to buy these permits,” Pierson said.

A Powell-area growers meeting is scheduled in early September.

For more information, contact WYDOT’s Sheri Baston at the Frannie Port-Of-Entry, (307) 664-2389.