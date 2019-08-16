Tenant-Landlord dispute reported; no injury crash

Lander Police were called for service 11 times on Thursday. From the call log:

A former renter on South 4th Street called police to complain that his landlord refuses to return his security deposit. Calling the issue a civil matter, police gave the reporting party several options.

A two vehicle crash in the 300 block of Main Street did not result in any injuries and no citations were issued. The fender bender was reported at 11 a.m.

Arrests:

Jay Slaughter, 27, Lander, Arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

A 28-year-old female from Arapahoe was arrested for Public Intoxication at City Park. No name was released.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.