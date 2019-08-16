Speeders in Construction Zone threaten workers

Riverton Police responded to 35 calls for service on Tuesday. From the call log:

When 20 MPH means 20 MPH. Workers in the construction zone on North Federal reported that southbound traffic was not slowing down for the concrete pour that was underway creating danger for workers.. The RPD responded with additional patrols around the construction zone.

A resident on the 1600 block of East Park reported that rim covers were taken from a vehicle. A report is pending.

A reported theft of a bedroom set and dresser from an address on East Jefferson turned out to be a civl matter and the reporting party was advised of how to proceed.

Arrests/Citations:

Arrested 30 year old female from Arapahoe, WY, Irene Lawson on Fremont County Warrant.

Arrested 44 year old female from Ethete, WY, Aleeah Crispin for Public Intoxication

Arrested 27 year old male from Shoshoni, WY, James Welch for DWUI

All person arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.