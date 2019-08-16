Police arrest 11; Counterfeit bill found; eluding motorist identified

Riverton Police responded to 38 calls for service on Wednesday. From the call log:

The Cedar Bar called police after discovering someone had passed a counterfeit $100 bill at their business. A report is pending.

A vandalism was reported to a business window at the Sunset Plaza. A police report indicated the damage was done by an unknown individual with an unknown object at an unknown time. There are no suspects.

A dead raccoon was reported in the 300 block of South 11th East. A report is pending.

A motorhome was reportedly involved in a minor fender bender in the 1000 block of North Federal and then became stuck in the construction zone upon attempting to leave. Damage was minor.

A caller reported being attacked by two dogs near St. James Episcopal Church at 1:21 p.m. A report on the incident is pending.

A motorist attempting to elude police succeeded, but the individual was identified and a citation will be issued, according to a report. The incident was reported at 9:51 p.m. at East Monroe and South Federal. The vehicle, a green Chevrolet, headed southbound.

Arrests:

Arrested 50 year old male from Ethete WY, James Wheeler for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 41 year old male from Riverton WY, Edwin Armour for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 41 year old male from RIverton WY, Wendall Antelope for Public intoxication.

Arrested 48 year old male from Riverton WY, Forrest Duran for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 39 year old female from Riverton WY, Belinda Arthur for Public Intoxication.

Arrested 40 year old male from Riverton WY, Michael Cousineau for Resisting, Trespassing, and Contempt of Court.

Arrested 37 year old female from Riverton WY, Sarah Evans for Trespassing.

Arrested 62 year old male from Ethete WY, Augustine Ridgley for Public Intoxication

A citation was issued for Toxic Substance Use in the 1200 block of West Main. No other information was provided.

Arrested 28 year old male from Riverton WY, Thunder Littlethunder for DWUI.

Arrested 28 year old female from Arapahoe WY, Janell SunRhodes for Criminal Entry.

Arrested 33 year old male from Arapahoe WY, Kenneth Shakespeare for Criminal Entry.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.