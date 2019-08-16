Job growth noted in state, except in Fremont County

In recent months, Wyoming’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has been trending slightly downward and job growth appears to be increasing, according to the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. This report, which focuses on changes in the number of jobs between fourth quarter 2017 and fourth quarter 2018, is based on employers’ quarterly unemployment insurance tax filings. It provides details on job growth and decline by industry and county.

From fourth quarter 2017 to fourth quarter 2018, employment rose by 4,463 jobs (1.7%) and total payroll increased by $201.6 million (6.2%). Nearly half of the employment growth occurred in the construction sector, which added 2,190 jobs (11.2%). Job gains were also seen in professional & business services (1,080 jobs, or 6.0%), mining (including oil & gas; 511 jobs, or 2.5%), health care & social assistance (505 jobs, or 2.0%), manufacturing (386 jobs, or 4.0%), and transportation & warehousing (342 jobs, or 3.5%). Job losses occurred in local government (-452 jobs, or –1.0%), retail trade (-265 jobs, or –0.9%), and information (-168 jobs, or –4.6%). Employment grew in 17 counties and declined in six counties. Total payroll increased in 20 counties and decreased in three counties.

Laramie County added 1,165 jobs (2.6%) and its total payroll rose by $36.1 million (6.6%). The largest job gains occurred in construction, administrative & waste services, health care & social assistance, transportation & warehousing, and mining (including oil & gas). Employment decreased in retail trade and information.

Converse County gained 785 jobs (13.9%) and its total payroll increased by $14.6 million (18.7%). Construction added approximately 500 jobs and mining (including oil & gas) added approximately 200 jobs. Smaller job gains were seen in accommodation & food services, retail trade, professional & technical services, and administrative & waste services.

Employment in Natrona County rose by 441 jobs (1.1%) and its total payroll grew by $41.6 million (8.5%). Sizeable job gains were seen in mining (including oil & gas), wholesale trade, manufacturing, transportation & warehousing, and other services. Employment fell in accommodation & food services, health care & social assistance, administrative & waste services, and information.

Campbell County added 392 jobs (1.6%) and its total payroll increased by $21.0 million (5.9%). The largest job gains occurred in construction, wholesale trade, manufacturing, transportation & warehousing, and other services.

Fremont County lost 266 jobs (-1.7%), but its total payroll grew by $3.7 million (2.3%). Employment fell in many sectors, including health care & social assistance, retail trade, state government, mining (including oil & gas), accommodation & food services, federal government, and other services.

Sublette County lost 115 jobs (-2.8%) and its total payroll fell by $710,876 (-1.2%). Employment decreased in mining (including oil & gas), construction, transportation & warehousing, and health care & social assistance.

Washakie County’s employment fell by 81 jobs (-2.2%) and its total payroll decreased by $2.4 million (-5.9%). Job losses were seen in manufacturing, local government, and other services.

Visit https://doe.state.wy.us/LMI/18Q4_QCEW/toc.htm for detailed tables for each county.

Preview—First Quarter (January through March) 2019 Covered Employment & Wages

Preliminary data show that from first quarter 2018 to first quarter 2019, employment rose by approximately 5,300 jobs (2.0%) and total payroll grew by $181 million (5.8%). The largest job gains occurred in construction (approximately 2,800 jobs). Growth was also seen in accommodation & food services (nearly 600 jobs), professional & technical services (approximately 500 jobs), manufacturing (nearly 500 jobs), mining (including oil & gas; nearly 400 jobs), wholesale trade (approximately 350 jobs), and transportation & warehousing (approximately 250 jobs). Job losses were seen in information (approximately 200 jobs) and retail trade (approximately 100 jobs).