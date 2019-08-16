Cheney in Casper touting Opportunity Zones

Today, Wyoming Congresswoman and House GOP Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) welcomed Scott Turner, the Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, Evelyn Lim, the regional administrator for The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Rocky Mountain region, and Dan Norgren (check spelling) Region 8 Small Business Authority Representative to Casper to discuss opportunity zones.

“It has been a pleasure to work with the Casper Area Economic Development Authority, local elected officials and community leaders to bring more investment to Wyoming,”Cheney said in a prepared release. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act creates incentives for private investment in opportunity zones. The White House Council on Opportunity and Revitalization helps to streamline government agency efforts in these areas. It was great to welcome Director Scott Turner and his team to Casper today to talk about investments in Casper and Mills. He had the opportunity to tour these areas and hear from our tremendous local officials and business leaders. I look forward to welcoming the CAEDA delegation to Washington, DC in September to continuing making progress in this important area and shining a national spotlight on the work being done in Wyoming.”

Wyoming currently has 25 opportunity zones across the state, four of which are in Natrona County. Rep. Cheney had the opportunity today to visit the four zones across Casper and Mills, joining members of the Trump Administration and local government officials during a walking tour to show them the work that the Casper Area Economic Development Alliance (CAEDA) has done in promoting the revitalization of these communities.

According to a news release from her office, Rep. Cheney also had the chance to host two separate roundtables regarding these zones. She and Executive Director Turner spoke with elected officials, along with economic and community development leaders, in the Casper area about the potential for opportunity zone investment, as well as challenges facing the community that could be addressed by the grant opportunities through the Opportunity and Revitalization Council.