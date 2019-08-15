The Wood Brothers to Play for Lander Live Tonight

The Wood Brothers

If you haven’t had the chance to be a part of the Lander LIVE Concert Series, tonight is your chance.

Tonight’s Performance:

The Wood Brothers with guests Low Water String Band.

All shows doors at 5:00pm with opening acts at 5:30pm and headliners 7:00pm.

Located at the Chamber/Jaycee Park Stage on N. 1st & Main Street in downtown Lander.

The Wood Brothers’ sixth outing, ‘One Drop of Truth,’ dives headfirst into a deep wellspring of sounds, styles and influences. Whereas their previous outings have often followed a conceptual and sonic through-line, here the long-standing trio featuring brothers Oliver and Chris Wood along with Jano Rix treat each song as if it were its own short film. The plaintive, country-folk of the album’s opening track “River Takes The Town” gives way to the The Band-esque Americana soul of “Happiness Jones.” The wistful ballad “Strange As It Seems” floats on a cloud of stream of consciousness, standing in stark contrast to “Sky High”—a Saturday night barnburner built upon stinging slide guitar funk. “Seasick Emotions” is rife with turmoil, yet “Sparking Wine” is jaunty and carefree. The end result is undeniably The Wood Brothers’ most dynamic recording to date.

Low Water String Band

The Low Water String Band is back again! A Lander, Wyoming-based indie bluegrass band featuring Jared Scott on banjo, Joe LeFevre on mandolin/fiddle, Annie Scott on upright bass, and Stuart Cerovski on rhythm guitar. This quartet formed in Lander in 2012, and released their first album of eleven original songs on January 1, 2016. The Low water followed that album with “When You’re Gone” a four song EP released November 2018. Low Water String Band is back for another year of Lander Live!

What is Lander LIVE?

Picture from Lander LIVE Concert Series on Facebook

“Lander LIVE is a donation-supported, four-part, outdoor live music concert series. LIVE features nationally touring bands from a range of genres paired with Wyoming-based opening bands.

Lander LIVE connects folks together and to our vibrant town.Love food and beer vendors will be serving up items for purchase.

Lander LIVE is an event of the Lander Chamber of Commerce and presented in partnership with granting and sponsoring organizations and businesses. ” ~Lander LIVE Facebook Page