The Rendezvous Games Come Back to Riverton

The last time we saw the rendezvous games in Riverton, the temperatures bordered freezing and 16 teams battled for the Rendezvous Games Trophy. Now, the first Summer edition of the games are upon us.

According the the Rendezvous Games planning committee, the games will have the same feel as the Winter Games, but feature more warm-weather fun events. This go round, 14 teams have signed up to strut their stuff and take home that golden traveling trophy.

Here’s the Lineup of Games:

Looks for Likes – Costumes (Friday)

Rendezvous Recollections

Vehicle Push/Pull

Chalk Art Contest

Ready for Summer Relay

Tug of War

Eating Contest

On Friday

7:30PM-9PM

The Opening Ceremony for the Rendezvous Games will introduce you to the teams through the Hall of Sparklers. The teams will compete in Looks for Likes, for best team outfits or costumes. You can vote for your favorites after they’re posted. It’s also noted by the committee that there will be a small fireworks display to symbolize the beginning of the Rendezvous Games.

Saturday

7:30AM-9AM

Tethered Balloon Rides at Riverton City Park. Bring your friends and family out to see the town from an amazing view.

9AM-2PM

The Rendezvous Games kick off at 9am in Riverton City Park and expected to run until about 2pm. There will be food vendors (Gary’s Rojo O Verde & Cattle Camp).

Dunk a Cop, for fundraising will be held during the games with RPD!

11:30AM

KIDS EVENTS-register by 11:30 & events will start at 12 (Only $5 for the kiddos) and include: Tug of war Shoe Race Timed Marble race Throw for dunk a cop Obstacle course!

6PM-9PM

Awards Ceremony to present the Traveling Trophy to this year’s winning team. Get ready for the celebration of the summer!

BBQ Cookoff, Bring quarters to vote for your favorite sample of BBQ dishes.

Brian Keele, Musician

Alive After 5 (starts at 6PM) with the Riverton Chamber will feature music by Brian Keele, a kids’ corner (races, tic-tac-toe, and cornhole), and refreshments at the Beer Garden!

If you missed the Winter Rendezvous Games, here’s a few teams you won’t want to miss …