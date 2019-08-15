Pokes on National TV twice this season, vs UNM & UNR

AT&T SportsNet and the Mountain West Conference announced a nine-game television package on Tuesday, and two Wyoming Cowboy games will be featured. Wyoming’s home game on Oct. 19 versus New Mexico and Oct. 26 home game vs. Nevada will both be televised by AT&T SportsNet. The New Mexico game will kick off at 2 p.m. and the Nevada game will kick at Noon, M.T.

The Cowboys game against the New Mexico Lobos will be Wyoming’s 2019 Homecoming Game. Wyoming and New Mexico have a long rivalry, dating back to 1930. This year’s meeting will be the 72nd in the series. The Cowboys have won the last two meetings in 2017 and ‘18, and lead the overall series with 38 victories to UNM’s 33 wins.

Nevada and Wyoming will be playing each other for only the eighth time in history, but the series has been one of the most exciting in the two schools’ histories. Six of the previous seven meetings have been decided by a touchdown or less. The Cowboys also have a two-game winning streak against the Wolf Pack, having won the last two meetings in 2015 and ‘16.

The nine-game package features two non-conference contests and seven conference matchups. The other games featured in 2019 will be: Sept. 7, Western Illinois at Colorado State; Sept. 21, New Mexico State at New Mexico; Oct. 12, San Jose State at Nevada; Oct. 19, New Mexico at Wyoming; Oct. 26, Nevada at Wyoming; Nov. 2, UNLV at Colorado State; Nov. 9, Air Force at New Mexico; Nov. 23, San Jose State at UNLV; and Nov. 30, UNLV at Nevada.

ROOT SPORTS and AT&T SportsNet Southwest region will also telecast all games either live or delayed. Mountain West football game schedule can be viewed on ATTSPORTSNET.com or ROOTSPORTS.com.

2019 Season to Kick Off Aug. 31 with First-Time Event vs. Missouri

Wyoming will kick off the 2019 season on Aug. 31 when UW will host the Missouri Tigers of the SEC. That game is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., M.T. It marks only the second time in history that Wyoming has hosted an SEC team. The first SEC team to visit Wyoming’s War Memorial Stadium was Ole Miss in 2004. Wyoming defeated the Rebels in that game, 37-32.

A first-time event in the history of War Memorial Stadium is being planned for Wyoming’s season opener versus Missouri. Wyoming Athletics is asking all Cowboy fans to participate in the “Stripe Out” of War Memorial Stadium by wearing Brown or Gold t-shirts based on their seat location. The goal is to have alternating sections of the stadium be Brown and Gold.

Fans may access more information on tickets and t-shirts for the “Stripe Out” by going to: GoWyo.com/StripeOut

Tickets to Wyoming Football games are available by going online at: GoWyo.com/tickets; by emailing tickets@uwyo.edu; by calling (307) 766-7220; or by stopping by the University of Wyoming Athletics Ticket Office on the west side of the Arena-Auditorium on Willett Drive on the UW Campus.