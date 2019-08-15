After Local Business is Vandalized, Owner Receives Apology Letter

On the morning of Saturday August 10th, a local business owner on Main Street in Riverton arrived to find her storefront flowers had been vandalized.

Shelle Anderson Photography found the scene Saturday morning and posted a video update on their Facebook Page with the caption ” Some jerks decided it would be fun to pull up flowers from my flower bed last night… and everyone wonders why Riverton can’t have nice things? Furious right now… ” The video of the aftermath can be seen below…

What Shelle Anderson didn’t know was that initial feeling of fury would soon turn into one that would bring her tears of joy. Just days later, the business received an anonymous letter with money enclosed.

” Hello Shelle, I saw your post about the damage done to your flower bed. Unfortunately, I was with the group of individuals that did this. I didn’t know they had done this till later in the night when they were in town for an event from out of state. I didn’t realize they had done it to private businesses, I thought they were talking about the city planters. Regardless, it was wrong, and I am ashamed that I was with them. I hope this helps your to replant if necessary. Thank you for keeping Main Street looking nice, and I am truly sorry that this happened.”

Shelle Anderson Photography updated on Facebook on the 14th, “Thank you to the individual who sent the letter and for the $$ for my flowers. I don’t know if they follow my page or if they saw it re-shared but I wanted to say thank you! ❤. Thank you also to all my friends, family, neighbors and clients who posted on or shared the original post. I am surrounded by so many wonderful people and am feeling loved. “

When we spoke to Shelle, she made it clear that she believes we can make downtown great again saying, “That’s my goal anyway to help others and make it amazing again.” When looking back on this experience as a whole she explained, ” I did have to laugh when I got home though, a week ago I was “angry” sweeping that stuff up before a client session and the last night I was standing out front of my building reading that and nearly in tears. But happy tears last night. I know it’s just a few planters of flowers but It was one of the first things I wanted to do when I bought the building.”