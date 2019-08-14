Yellowstone visits down in July; Year-to-Date down too

Visitation statistics for July 2019

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, WY – The park hosted 936,062 visits in July 2019. This is a .48 percent decrease from last July (940,563 visits).

So far in 2019, the park has hosted 2,294,690 visits, down 1.19 percent from the same period last year.

The list below shows the trend over the last five years. Year-to-date visitation in 2019 is slightly higher than five years ago in 2015.

Year-to-date Recreation Visits (through July)

2019 – 2,294,690

2018 – 2,322,270

2017 – 2,316,542

2016 – 2,427,988

2015 – 2,279,557

The continued high level of visitation in the park underscores the importance of planning a Yellowstone adventure ahead of time. Visitors should anticipate delays or limited parking at popular destinations, and check road conditions on the park’s website before