State Trails Advisory Group to meet in Sundance in Sept.

A meeting of the Wyoming Trails Advisory Council will be held, September 6 at 10 a.m. at the Best Western Inn, Sundance.

Agenda items include discussion of the Recreational Trails Program and the Trails OHV Partnership grants.

The Wyoming State Trails Advisory Council is a ten-member recreational trail advisory committee appointed by the Governor to advise the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources regarding trail policies, functions and priorities.

Persons with questions concerning the meeting are asked to call 777-6491.