Reports of a burglary and an embezzlement made

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center in Lander received 58 calls for service ending at 7 a.m. Tuesday morning. There were 11 calls for an ambulance and four calls for a fire department. Six people were booked into the detention center, which today has an overall population of 190 inmates it is responsible for. Of those, 13 inmates are being held in jails outside of the county. Sheriff’s Deputies did not make any arrests in the past 24 hours.

From the call log:

Deputies were called to Rein Road outside of Riverton where a resident had blocked the roadway.

A burglary was reported in the Warm Springs area West of Dubois.

Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating an embezzlement claim in Lander where $700 was allegedly stolen. A report is pending.

A theft of drugs report was transferred to the Lander Police.

Fire calls included a natural gas leak investigation on East Adams in Riverton, A fire inspection at a business in Lander, a vehicle crash on Highway 287, milepost four near Lander, and a request for assistance from the Fort Washakie Fire Battalion on Chief Friday Lane.