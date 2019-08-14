Lander Boys Soccer went to the mountains for camp

The Lander Valley High School Tigers Boys Soccer Team, by all accounts, had a great camp this past week. The team did some elevation training with a run to the Popo Agie Falls, cooked a lot of food and worked on a lot of soccer. But most importantly, according to their Facebook Post, they became closer as a team.
