Lander Boys Soccer went to the mountains for camp

Article Updated: August 14, 2019
The LVHS Boys Soccer Team made a run to the Popo Agie Falls as a part of its fall camp this year. LVHS photo

The Lander Valley High School Tigers Boys Soccer Team, by all accounts, had a great camp this past week. The team did some elevation training with a run to the Popo Agie Falls, cooked a lot of food and worked on a lot of soccer. But most importantly, according to their Facebook Post, they became closer as a team.

