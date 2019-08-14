Gasoline prices statewide show small increase

Wyoming gas prices have risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.69/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations. Gas prices in Wyoming are 1.8 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 23.0 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming is priced at $2.38/g today while the most expensive is $3.24/g, a difference of 86.0 cents per gallon. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.82/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.67/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 6.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.63/g today. The national average is down 15.9 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 21.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Wyoming and the national average going back a decade:

August 12, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)

August 12, 2017: $2.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g)

August 12, 2016: $2.20/g (U.S. Average: $2.12/g)

August 12, 2015: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.59/g)

August 12, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

August 12, 2013: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g)

August 12, 2012: $3.48/g (U.S. Average: $3.70/g)

August 12, 2011: $3.53/g (U.S. Average: $3.59/g)

August 12, 2010: $2.75/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

August 12, 2009: $2.50/g (U.S. Average: $2.62/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Fort Collins- $2.57/g, down 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.59/g.

Ogden- $2.88/g, up 1.5 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.86/g.

Billings- $2.68/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $2.69/g.