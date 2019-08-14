Former Tribal Judge enters Guilty Plea

According to multiple published reports, Terri Smith, the former Chief Judge of the Wind River Tribal Court at Fort Washakie has pleaded guilty to two drug distribution crimes. The pleas were made Tuesday during a hearing in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne.

Smith pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and to distribution of cocaine. A single count of using a communication facility in commission of a felony was dismissed.

The two charges Smith pleaded guilty to carry sentences of up to 40 years in prison. That’s according to Federal Sentencing guidelines. Sentencing is set for October 29th. Bond was continued for Smith.

According to court records, Smith’s sister, Jerri Smith, also entered a guilty plea to a conspiracy charge to distribute oxycodone in a separate case.

A third defendant, Thomas Brown, previously pleaded guilty in July to the same charge that Jerri Smith faces. His sentencing in US District Court is set for late September.