Fire Hydrant flushing underway in Lander

Hydrant Flushing and Waterline Maintenance is starting in the City of Lander.

Fire Hydrant Flushing has begun in Lander. City of Lander photo

According to the city’s Facebook page, “You may notice Fire Department crews working at fire hydrants and see water running down the street. The City flushes water lines through the use of fire hydrants, which is an important preventive maintenance activity. Although it may appear to waste water, the process is part of a routine maintenance program necessary to maintain the integrity of the water system and allowing us to ensure the hydrants are in proper working order.”

“As a result of the line flushing process, residents in the immediate vicinity of the work may experience temporary discoloration of their water. This discoloration consists primarily of harmless silt and air and does not affect the safety of the water. If you experience discoloration in your water after crews have been flushing in your neighborhood, clear the pipes in your home by running all water faucets for a few minutes.”