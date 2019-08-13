Work to begin on Fish Lake Road northwest of Dubois

DUBOIS, WYO.—The Shoshone National Forest will begin work today, Tuesday, August 13th, on a portion of National Forest Service Road (NFSR) 544 on the Wind River Ranger District. The work occurring on Fish Lake Road will be approximately two miles west of the junction with NFSR 532.

This road work, which is expected to continue for several weeks, will improve safety to the traveling public by adding guardrails and turnouts to Fish Lake Road. Please expect delays of up to 30 minutes in the vicinity of the road work.

For further information on this improvement work, contact the Wind River Ranger District at 307-455-2466.