Unlocked vehicle thefts hit multiple locations Monday night

Lander Police responded to 18 calls on Monday.

From the call log, officers reported another series of thefts and entries to unlocked vehicles on two different streets. This time the crimes occurred on Parks Avenue and on Shoshone Street. Taken from one unlocked vehicle were binoculars, a fly fishing rod and fishing accessories. Taken from a second vehicle was a back-up camera. Three other unlocked vehicles were entered on Parks but nothing was reported stolen. Later in the day police received report of money being taken from an unlocked vehicle on Shoshone Street, although the amount was not reported. Lander Police advice residents that if they value their property not to leave them in plain sight in an unlocked vehicle.

A child’s scooter was reported stolen from a residence on Northside Drive.

Arrests/Citations

Candice Hudson, 38, Lander, was cited for following to close following a traffic collision at North 4th and Main Street. There were no injuries.