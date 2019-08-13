Unlocked car burglarized, One drunk driver caught

There were 43 calls to the LPD over the weekend. From the call log:

Lander Police reported that someone vandalized the back window of a truck topper on Bellvue. Nothing appeared to be missing. No suspects have been identified as of yet.

A resident on South 6th Street reported the theft of binoculars, a range finder and $60 in coins from an unlocked vehicle parked on the street.

Arrests/Citations

A 70-year-old male of Shoshoni was cited for Failure to Yield after a property damage vehicle crash Friday afternoon at 12:02 pm on Highway 789.

Dallas Spencer, 25, from Utah, arrested for Public Intoxication.

Two 17-year-old males of Lander were cited for possession of marijuana and released to their parents. They were contacted at the Hitching Rack Restaurant.

Arron C’Hair, 42, Ethete, Arrested for Public Intoxication

Carlos Bianas, 37, Fort Washakie, arrested for Driving While Under the Influence.

Nicholas Fuqua, 24, Lander, arrested on a National Crime Information Center (NCIC) warrant.

A 17-year-old female of Lander was cited for Failure to Yield after her vehicle struck a pedestrian at First and Main Street.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law