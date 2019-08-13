Riverton man killed near Casper when struck while walking on US 26

CASPER , Wyo. – The 102nd traffic fatality in Wyoming this year was identified as 31-year-old Randall Van Fleet of Riverton.

According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Van Fleet was struck around 12:40 a.m. on on Friday morning at milepost 26 on US 20-26 west of Casper by an eastbound pickup truck. He died at the scene.

According to the WHP report, drugs and or alcohol use by Van Fleet are being investigated as a cause of the crash.

The 67-year-old driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

There were 64 fatal crashes on this date one year ago.