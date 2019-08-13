One fire call; One drug call; One abandoned bike call

Riverton Police received 37 calls for service on Monday. From the call log:

The Riverton Fire Department responded to a call of a smell of leaking Natural Gas in the 800 block of East Adams. Black Hills Energy Responded.

A report is pending on a reported Domestic Abuse calls in the 500 block of East Jefferson.

A baggie with marijuana residue was found in the 700 block of Eagle Drive. The baggie was taken to the RPD.

A Huffy bicycle and a scooter were left behind the Boot Bar and both were taken for impound at the RPD.

Arrests/Citations

Arrested 36 year old male from Ethete, Everett Addison for Public Intoxication

Arrested 54 year old male from Riverton, Martin Harris for Criminal Trespass

A 20 year old female from Riverton issued citation for Possession of a controlled substance

Arrested 33 year old female from Riverton, Trish Shamber for Fremont County Warrant

Arrested 47 year old male from Arapahoe, Clement Eagle for Pedestrians Under the Influence.

Arrested 58 year old male from Riverton, Vincent Yellowbear for Pedestrians under the Influence

Arrested 46 year old female from Fort Washakie, Lorena Moss for Interference

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.