Navy Ensemble Visits Riverton, Afternoon Performance to Come

This morning, Veteran’s Park in Riverton was host to the melodic sounds of a visiting Navy Ensemble. The group consisted of 5 members: Edgardo Hernandez, MUC (Chief Musician) playing the flute. Alan Holland, MU1 (Musician First Class) on the clarinet. Scott Farquhar MU1 (Musician First Class) playing the french horn. Stefan Lang, MU2 (Musician Second Class) playing the bassoon. Jaclyn Skeweris, MU3 (Musician Third Class) playing the oboe.

At 11 AM, the group played a variety of tunes for a crowd that was just over 20 people. At the end of the hour long performance, the ensemble played a tune that included the song that correlated to each branch of the military. The group encouraged attending veterans to stand when they heard their branch song.

After the performance concluded, they announced that they would also be setting up at the Riverton Museum at 3pm for a separate set of music for the Fremont County community.