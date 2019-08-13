Breaking News

Former CWC Dean now Interim President in NH

Article Updated: August 13, 2019
Dr. Cathryn Addy. Courtesy Photo

A former dean of student services at Central Wyoming College in Riverton has been named the Interim President of Great Bay Community College in New Hampshire.

Dr. Cathryn Addy was nominated to the post after the resignation of Great Bay President Dr. Pelema Morrice was announced. Addy’s appointment must be approved by the Community College of New Hampshire System’s Board of Trustees.

A former community college president, she Addy served at Tunxis Community College in Farmington, Connecticut for 24 years. After retirment, she She also served as interim president of Community College in Concord for one year.

