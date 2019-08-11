Waters represents UW at U.S. Amateur Championship

The University of Wyoming men’s golf program will be represented in the most prestigious amateur golf event in the country beginning Monday when Cowboy golfer Bryce Waters will participate in the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C.



Waters is scheduled to tee off Monday, Aug. 12 at 7:46 a.m., Eastern Time. He will play the opening round with Ryan Hall of the United States and Kaito Onishi of Japan on the Pinehurst No. 4 course on Monday.



The 119th U.S. Amateur Championship will be played at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C., on Aug. 12-18, 2019. Pinehurst’s Course No. 2 and Course No. 4 will host the stroke-play rounds on Aug. 12-13. After 36 holes, the field will be trimmed from 312 players to 64 for match play. The first five rounds of match play – through the semifinals – will be played on Course No. 2 on Aug. 14-17.



The 36-hole championship match will be contested over two courses for the first time. Scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 18, it will open with the morning round on Course No. 4. The afternoon round will be played on Course No. 2.



Waters qualified for the U.S. Amateur in July by capturing one of two automatic qualifying spots at the Odessa, Texas, U.S. Amateur Qualifier. Waters shot a 36-hole total of 138 (-6) to tie for the top spot in the qualifier.



The Odessa, Texas, U.S. Am qualifier was played on the Odessa Country Club Old Course and featured a field of 78 amateur golfers. Any amateur whose USGA Handicap Index does not exceed 2.4 was eligible to enter. Entries closed on June 26. There are 96 qualifying events across the U.S. that will take place between July 1 and July 24.



Waters is a native of Midland, Texas. He signed a national letter of intent with the Wyoming Cowboys in November 2018. Waters will join the Cowboy program in the fall of 2019 as a junior after playing two years at Odessa College (Community College) in Odessa, Texas.