Victor Addison, 29, of Riverton passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019. A Rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Great Plains Hall with the wake to follow. Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church with burial to follow at the Sharpnose Cemetery.

Victor Wade Addison was born on January 18, 1990 in Riverton, WY to Lee Stafford and Mary Etta (Dewey) Addison. He grew up in the Arapahoe area before moving to Truth of Consequences, NM for his freshman year. He returned to Arapahoe where he earned his G.E.D. He moved back to New Mexico earlier this year and had only been back home for three weeks before his passing.

Victor practiced the Traditional Native American Ways and was a Sundancer. He was a member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

He was a laborer, worked at Lota Burger, and had started recently as an Apprentice Electrician.

Victor loved basketball, rapping with his brothers, enjoyed any family activities together, and when younger rode horses. One of his sons decided to come into the world before they made it to the hospital so Victor had to deliver him. He was very proud of that. Above all he loved his children and family.

He is survived by his life partner, Marie Lonebear; sons, Jesiah, Jairus, and Elijah; daughters, Haile, Victoria, and Deja; brothers, Sam Witt, Elvin McClain, Brindin White, Sr., Tommy Ybarra, Norman Ybarra, Houston Headley, and Denicka; sisters, Charlene Monroe, Sara Witt, Leona Hiebert, Ruby McClain, Rain McClain, and Echo Rose; nieces, Tehnalisia, Thomasine, Ellie, Precious, Stassi, Ruby, Whisper, Patience, Sunset, and Sunrise; nephews, A’Dan, Taevon, Darwin, Skyler, Isaac, Tony, Mason, Montana, Alvin, Bluebird, Carson, Jesse, and Louis Jr. Ruby Morgan and Gary McLain living grandparents; aunts, Irene and Joseph Crazy Thunder and Cora Addison, Coreen Addison, Lori Addison; Uncle, Lance Addison; Sundance Grandpa, Robert C’ bearing & George Moss; Buffy Medicine Cloud and Fast Horse sons; and numerous other family members and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lee S. and Mary Addison; grandfathers, Leo Addison, John Dewey, and Clark Trumbull; son, Victor Addison, Jr.; and brothers, Javen Talksdifferent, Alvin Talksdifferent, and Lee Addison, II.

Special Thank you to everyone for support at this time.

