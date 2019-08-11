Irrigation pump stolen; Bat found on West Main, Crash blocked North Federal

The Riverton Police Responded to 26 calls for service in the 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on August 8th.

A resident in the 200 block of South 4th West reported that overnight someone stole his irrigation pump, a Briggs and Stratton model valued at $320 and four hoses valued at $200.

A syringe full of clear liquid was found in the 2500 block of East Monroe. The syringe was disposed of.

Another bat was found in Riverton, this time in the 900 block of West Main. A report is pending.

A two-vehicle crash that was blocking a traffic lane in the 800 block of North Federal was reported at 6:36 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

A business in the 400 block of West Main reported that sometime during the day a customer passed a fraudulent $50 bill. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Arrested 32 year old male from Riverton Charles Potter for Public Intoxication

A 27 year old female from Ethete issued citation for shoplifting $5.00 worth of property in the 500 block of East Main.

Arrested 23 year old male from Riverton, Eric Antelope for Fremont County Warrant and Interference

Arrested 53 year old male from Riverton, William Armstrong for Public Intoxication

Arrested 38 year old male from Riverton, Kenneth Hebah for Public Intoxication