WYO 789 Passing Lanes to be paved beginning Monday

(Riverton, Wyo.) – Paving of 1.8 miles of new passing lanes between Riverton and Hudson is scheduled to begin Monday on the $6.8 million Wyoming 789 project.

Traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are expected during paving and chip-sealing operations.

Prime contractor is McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co., of Worland, and the dirt subcontractor is High Country Construction, Inc., of Lander.

When construction is complete, the passing lanes north of Hudson will be a four-lane section of WY789 with passing opportunities in each direction. “The new 1.8-mile, four-lane highway section will begin about 5 miles north of Hudson and will continue for 1.8 miles (mileposts 95.46 to 97.27),” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Erik Smith of Lander.

Besides construction of passing lanes, the project’s scope of work includes a 3-inch pavement overlay, chip seal finish, grading, draining, placing crushed gravel base, fencing, bridge repair and other work on about 7 miles of WY789, which includes work beginning at the north edge of the Town of Hudson on WY789.

The contractor’s current work schedule calls for work to begin on a “silica fume overlay coming soon on the Rodgers and Gregg bridge,” Smith said, and project reclamation and minor items are scheduled.

Contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2019.