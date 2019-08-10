UW Trustees teleconference set for this Wednesday

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will consider a number of issues during the board’s regular teleconference meeting at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Those wishing to attend the meeting may do so in the Old Main boardroom. The meeting will begin with an executive session.

The complete agenda for the Aug. 14 meeting is available at www.uwyo.edu/trustees/2019-meeting-materials/august_14_2019_meeting.html.

Public sessions of the full board are streamed online at https://zoom.us/j/381140209?pwd=&status=success.