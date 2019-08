(Riverton, Wyo.) – The City Council Tuesday night will hold a special meeting and a work session with adoption of the city’s new master plan the topic of discussion at both sessions.

A copy of the draft Master Plan is available here: https://www.rivertonwy.gov/departments/community_dev/master_plan.php

The council will also consider a request to allow fireworks at the Summer Rendezvous Games.

Tuesday’s meeting begins at 7 p.m. at City Hall. The agenda is copied below: