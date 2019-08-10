Medications reported stolen from apartment; Sex offense investigated

Riverton Police received 34 calls for service on Thursday. From the call log:

Police assisted a wheelchair-bound woman replace batteries in her home’s smoke alarm.

A man on College Hill Drive reported someone had stolen medications from his apartment. A report was taken.

A sex offense was reported at 4 p.m. in the afternoon. An investigation has been launched.

A van missed a turn in the construction area of North Federal and became high centered. The van was moved.

A resident on Fremont Street called police at 3:21 a.m. Friday that someone on their neighbor’s porch had been sleeping and then got up and started vomiting on the lawn. The subject turned out to be the caller’s neighbor. A report is pending.

Arrests

Arrested 29 year old male from Utah, Antonio Perez Herrera for Possession of a Controlled Substance

Arrested 27 year old female from Ethete, Ashley Dewey for Pedestrians Under the Influence

Arrested 35 year old female from Riverton, Purity Meacham for Shoplifting at Walmart

Arrested 45 year old female from Riverton Sandra Blackwolf for Public Intoxication

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law