Funds available for historic building preservation work

Owners of historical, commercial buildings located in traditional downtown districts are invited to submit a pre-application to determine eligibility for the Historic Architecture Assistance Fund (HAAF) by Sept. 1. The final application is due Oct. 15.

If awarded, an architect will be assigned to work with the applicant. Typical projects include a building assessment, structural analysis, analysis of building code and ADA requirements, and façade and signage schematic design.

The funding’s intent is for the building owner’s first step in their preservation project. HAAF does not provide funds for physical repairs, the purchase of building materials or work by contractors.

The fund is available through Wyoming Main Street, which is a program of the Wyoming Business Council, the state’s economic development agency. Wyoming Main Street assists its member communities with downtown revitalization efforts through technical assistance and grant funding.

Applications can be found at wyomingbusiness.org/content/applications.

For more information, call Historic Preservation Architect Linda Kiisk, historic preservation architect for the State Historic Preservation Office, at 307-777-7566, or Linda Klinck, program manager for Wyoming Main Street, at 307-777-2934.