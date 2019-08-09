Raymond Little Thunder, 36 of Riverton passed away on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper, WY. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Great Plains Hall with wake to follow. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Great Plains Hall with burial to follow at Arapaho Catholic Cemetery.

Raymond Little Thunder was born on January 28, 1983 to George and Melissa Candice (Sun Rhodes) Little Thunder. He grew up in the Arapahoe area and attended area schools. He earned his G.E.D.

He was a member of the Native American Traditional Church and participated in the Sun Dance.

Raymond worked in North Dakota preparing events and as a cook at the Wind River Casino, before he became ill.

Raymond liked hanging out with his family, friends, and taking care of his cats. He also enjoyed going to the casino and listing to music.

He is survived by his parents, George and Melissa Little Thunder; grandmother, Merle Big Medicine Lopez; sons, Antone Joseph Little Thunder, Tyrae Little Thunder, and Raymond Little Thunder, Jr.; brothers, Thunder Little Thunder, Clifton James Little, and George Little Thunder, III; sister, Estelle Little Thunder; one grandson; and the families of SunRhodes, Behan, Duran, C’Hair, Little Thunder, Pingree, Brown, Lamebear, Big Medicine, and Williams.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Lynn Little Thunder.

