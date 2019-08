Lander Police had ten minor calls for service on Thursday. Among the calls was a dog at large that was caught and impounded, a welfare check on a woman who had been walking in traffic, two REDDI reports that were unable to be located, and a 911 caller who simply told the operator, “hello.’

Arrests:

John Heuewah, 54, Lander, Open Container, Public Intoxication, Interference

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.