Gary Adair Jacobs, 79, of Riverton passed away Thursday, August 08, 2019, at the Help for Health Hospice Home in Riverton. No services will be held and his ashes will be spread at the family farm near Eads, Colorado, where he grew up.

Gary was born in Lamar, Colorado to LeRoy and Hazel (Greenwell) Jacobs on December26, 1939.

On January 4, 1963, Gary married Dodie Polley in Forsyth, Montana.

In 1962 Gary joined the U.S. Army and served in the 101st Airborne until 1965.

Gary spent most of his working years in the oilfield. He was a pilot for many years and loved flying.

Gary is survived by his wife, Dodie of 56 years; daughter, Monica; grandsons, Christopher Wheeler of Alexandria, Minnesota, Andrew (Iva) Wheeler of Fort Bliss, Texas, and Wesley Wright of Riverton; great grandchildren, Cylis and Conrad Wheeler and Khloe and Oliver Wheeler; brother, Kenneth (Judy) Jacobs of Eads, CO; and sister, Rhoda (Jim) Thompson of Arvada, CO.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and granddaughter-in-law, Carla Wheeler.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501.

