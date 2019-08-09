Dog Shot threatening local resident; Trespassing complaint in Dubois

The Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center took 32 calls for service in the 24 hours that ended on Friday morning at 7 a.m. Of those calls, 18 were for an ambulance and county fire departments were dispatched twice. Six persons were booked into the county detention center. Total population there today is 185 inmates, with 15 being held in jails outside of the county.

There was one arrest reported, that of Charmayne Brown, 19, of Fort Washakie for a Failed to Appear warrant.

From the call log:

After receiving a report of shots being fired and a dog screaming, a man on Middle Fork Lane told deputies he shot a stray dog as he feared for his safety. A deputy’s report indicated the man shot in a safe direction and no criminal acts were found to have been committed.

A deputy in Dubois was contacted by an individual who claimed a landowner said he was trespassing on a trail that ran through the Three Spear Ranch. A report is pending.

The Fort Washakie and Lander Rural Fire Battalions were called to a structure fire at 124 South Fork Road at 5:48 a.m.