Human-caused fire at YNP’s North Entrance results in jail

Yellowstone National Park today released the following information on a human-caused fire at the North Entrance earlier this year.
Suspect pleaded guilty to starting fire, sentenced to three months in jail
- An investigation of the human-caused fire at the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park resulted in a suspect who was charged for discarding a lighted material in a hazardous manner.
- Curtis J Faustich, a seasonal concessionaire employee in Yellowstone, admitted to dropping a lit cigarette on the ground while sitting at a picnic table and igniting the fire.
- Faustich appeared Tuesday, August 6, 2019, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Mark Carman at the Yellowstone Justice Center in Mammoth Hot Springs, Wyoming. While in court, Faustich pleaded guilty to the charge.
- Sentencing included:
- Three months of incarceration
- $5,000 in restitution
- Two years of unsupervised probation
- Prohibited from entering Yellowstone National Park for two years
- Park law enforcement officers sincerely thank the individuals who called the park’s 24-hour Tip Line at 307-344-2132 and provided timely incident details.