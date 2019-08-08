Breaking News

County purchased four new pickups for Sheriff’s Office

Article Updated: August 8, 2019
The Fremont County Courthouse on North Second Street in Lander. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday approved the purchase of new vehicles and equipment for several county departments.

The purchases included:

• Four pickups for the Sheriff’s Office from Fremont Motors totaling $48,321.92

• A pickup for the Vehicle Maintenance Department from Fremont Chevrolet Buick in the amount of $40,215.

• Peterbilt of Wyoming received an award for a transport truck system for the Transportation Department in the amount of $273,181.06.

• The Auto Truck Group was the successful bidder for two Henderson plows in the amount of $22,812 for the Transportation Department.

Funding for the purchases came through the county’s Capital Revolving Fund Account.

