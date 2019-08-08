County purchased four new pickups for Sheriff’s Office

The Fremont County Commissioners Tuesday approved the purchase of new vehicles and equipment for several county departments.

The purchases included:

• Four pickups for the Sheriff’s Office from Fremont Motors totaling $48,321.92

• A pickup for the Vehicle Maintenance Department from Fremont Chevrolet Buick in the amount of $40,215.

• Peterbilt of Wyoming received an award for a transport truck system for the Transportation Department in the amount of $273,181.06.

• The Auto Truck Group was the successful bidder for two Henderson plows in the amount of $22,812 for the Transportation Department.

Funding for the purchases came through the county’s Capital Revolving Fund Account.