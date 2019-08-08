Bull Found; House break-in investigated; Deer struck

There were 50 calls for service logged in at the Sheriff’s Office in Lander on Tuesday, including 17 ambulance calls and three for a fire department. Eight individuals were booked into the detention center, which has a total inmate population it is responsible for of 191 inmates, 12 of which are being held outside of the county.

From the call log:

It’s not often deputies are called to a “found bull” report, but that happened on Peterson Road on Tuesday.

Another vehicle vs. deer crash was reported near Dubois at milepost 50 on US 26/287.

An investigation has been launched into a possible home burglary in Shoshoni.