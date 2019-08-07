Wyoming Archaeology Awareness set in September

Citing Wyoming’s “ever-growing public interest in Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage,” Gov. Mark Gordon proclaimed September Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month. Gov. Gordon’s proclamation praised the WAAM celebration for actively engaging the public with Wyoming’s diverse archeological resources.

The centerpiece of WAAM is an annually produced award-winning poster. This year’s poster, “Exploring the Great Unknown,” celebrates the 150th Anniversary of John Wesley Powell’s Colorado River Expedition. On May 24, 1869, nine men led by John Wesley Powell set off from Green River City in the territory of Wyoming to explore the last, large, unknown land area in the continental United States. The expedition down the Green and Colorado rivers and through the Grand Canyon continues to be one of the most celebrated adventures in American history.

September’s WAAM celebration will include the 21st Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and WAAM sponsored lecture by Dr. John W. Verano, professor of Anthropology at Tulane University titled “Human Sacrifice in Ancient Peru: New Discoveries and New Questions.”

Professor Verano is a biological anthropologist, who specializes in human skeletal anatomy, paleopathology, bioarcheology and forensic anthropology. His research on human sacrifice in ancient Peru was featured in the February 2019 issue of “National Geographic.”

The lecture, scheduled for September 26 at 4 p.m. in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium is free and open to the public. A reception will follow the lecture in the Department of Anthropology foyer.

The Archaeology Fair, which has grown in popularity, will be held September 7, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wyoming Territorial Prison State Historic Site in Laramie. The fair will showcase Wyoming’s rich cultural heritage from prehistory to the present day and provides and unique and fun hands-on learning experience for all ages. Attendees are invited to try their hand at flint knapping, atlatl throwing, pottery making, and historic games, as well as hide painting, cordage making, soapstone carving and more. Additionally, attendees will have an opportunity to meet local archaeologists, ask questions, find answers and get “hands-on” with these experts.

This year’s poster, “Exploring the Great Unknown,” is available free of charge, and may be picked up at the State Historic Preservation Office, Barrett Building, 2301 Central Avenue in Cheyenne, or in Laramie in the Anthropology Building located at 12th and Lewis, Room 312.

The posters are also available via mail with a $12 charge to cover mailing costs. Limit one poster per person. Send your request along with a check or money order payable to “Wyoming Archaeology Month” and your name and mailing address to:

Judy Wolf, State Historic Preservation OfficeWyoming Archaeology Month, Dept. 3431, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY 82071.