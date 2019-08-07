Missile Site is state’s newest historical attraction

A grand opening celebration weekend for the Quebec 01 State Historic Site is scheduled for August 17-18 from 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Persons wishing a “first glimpse” of the site can tour the facility beginning August 13. Admission to the facility is $6 for adults, $5 for military, $2 for children ages 12-17, and 11 and under free.

The site offers exhibits on the history of the site, the Peacekeeper Missile and the end of the Cold War. Self-guided tours of the topside facility and guided tours of the capsule are available every 30 minutes.

Reservations can be made in advance at tourreservations@wyo.gov or calling 307-422-3425. Reservations are encouraged as only 12 people per tour are allowed in the capsule. Reservations of up to 6 people per tour may be made in advance.

Quebec 01 is located west off of I-25 at Exit 39.

The blast door at the Quebec 01 missile launch facility north of Cheyenne. The site is the state’s newest historic site. WAFB Photo

The Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility has been transferred over to the State of Wyoming to be operated as a State Historic Site thanks to the National Defense Authorization Act that was signed by President Donald Trump in December 2017 and the efforts of F. E. Warren Air Force Base.

This site is significant as the only accessible Peacekeeper Missile Alert Facility left in the world and will strive to preserve and interpret the Cold War history of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries, fostering an understanding of the mission and duties of the personnel and crews assigned to work there.

Quebec 01 Missile Alert Facility State Historic Site will offer the visitor the opportunity to see a military installation that was “hidden in plain sight” and controlled one of the most destructive nuclear weapons ever built by the United States. Delve into the daily lives of missileers, topside personnel, missile technology, the Cold War and the deactivation of this missile system.