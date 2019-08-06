Two Arrested in Connection with Burglaries

The Riverton Police Department has arrested two subjects, a 14 year old male from Riverton and a 17 year old male from Riverton in connection with the burglaries of Clean Air Vapors and Verizon Wireless that occurred on the weekend of August 2, 2019. The Riverton Police Department thanks the community for their continued efforts to help reduce and solve crime.

*Original Story*

The Riverton Police Department is investigating two burglaries that occurred over the weekend of August 2, 2019. We are asking for the communities assistance in identifying suspects. The first burglary occurred between the approximate times of 12:09 a.m. and 12:21 a.m. on August 5, 2019 at Clean Air Vapors, 401 W. Main, Riverton WY. Attached are photographs of two suspects caught on video surveillance. If anyone has information that may assist in identifying these two subjects, please contact Officer Peter McCall at 856-4891.

The second burglary occurred at Verizon, 521 E. Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming. This incident was reported on August 4, 2019 at 9:34 a.m. and occurred sometime prior to that time frame. More details will be released upon further investigation. Anyone that may have seen suspicious activity near Verizon this past weekend are encouraged to contact Sgt Komrs at 856-4891.

The Riverton Police Department encourages the community to call 856-4891 anytime they suspect suspicious activity whether in a residential or business area.