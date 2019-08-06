State Fair Reception Welcomes UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources Dean

Barbara Rasco

A welcome reception for Barbara Rasco, dean of the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, is 3-5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, in the Wyoming Livestock Roundup Tent across from the beef show ring at the Wyoming State Fair and Rodeo in Douglas.

The event is open to the public. Rasco joined the college in late June.

“One of the best parts of state fair will be meeting people from around the state, particularly potential students and their parents, members of our advisory board, the UW Board of Trustees and stakeholders from around the region,” Rasco said.

Cookies and refreshments will be available.

The college is hosting a fair booth in the vendor area of the Peabody Building featuring four topic areas: molecular biology, soil science, surviving wildfire and highlights of graduate student research sponsored by the Y Cross Ranch Endowment. The booth also will have hands-on activities including soil texturing, microscopic organisms used in research, and wildfire mitigation.