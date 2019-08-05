Roberta Rose Engavo, of Fort Washakie, died in Fort Washakie on August 1, 2019. Visitation Service will begin 5pm, Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Family Home, 17825 HWY 287 North, Fort Washakie, all night. Funeral Services will begin 10am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Rocky Mountain Hall, Fort Washakie. Burial will follow in the Sacajawea Cemetery.
Breaking News
-
LARAMIE, WY--A University of Wyoming researcher will receive a $1.17 million National Science Foundation (NSF)…
-
Grand Teton National Park East Entrance sign. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over On Monday, August…
-
Roberta Rose Engavo, of Fort Washakie, died in Fort Washakie on August 1, 2019. Visitation…
-
WILLIAM PERRY PENDLEY Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement on…
-
Landslide mitigation project scheduled to begin Aug. 10 on the east side of Togwotee PassA…
-
August 5, 2019) - Wyoming gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.69/g…
-
Governor Gordon, pursuant to President Donald Trump's proclamation, has ordered both the U.S. and State…
-
U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after President Trump formally announced a…
-
Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso, both R-Wyo., cosponsored a resolution,…
-
According to an annual report from Ball State University detailing all 50 states , Wyoming…