Roberta Rose Engavo, of Fort Washakie, died in Fort Washakie on August 1, 2019. Visitation Service will begin 5pm, Monday, August 5, 2019 in the Family Home, 17825 HWY 287 North, Fort Washakie, all night. Funeral Services will begin 10am, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 in the Rocky Mountain Hall, Fort Washakie. Burial will follow in the Sacajawea Cemetery.