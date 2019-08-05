Landslide Mitigation Scheduled for Togwotee Pass

Landslide mitigation project scheduled to begin Aug. 10 on the east side of Togwotee Pass

A $1.94 million project begins this month to fix a U.S. 26/287 landslide near the Shoshone National Forest boundary west of Dubois.

The landslide mitigation work is scheduled at milepost 40.5, about 13 miles west of Dubois (or 40.5 miles east of Moran Junction).

“This work is scheduled to begin Aug. 10, and a roadway detour will be in place around the slide work,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Robert Scheidemantel of Riverton. “The highway speed limit will be reduced to 45 mph.”

The prime contractor is Oftedal Construction, Inc., of Casper. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2019.