Enzi applauds Administration’s decision to make Wyoming native BLM acting director

WILLIAM PERRY PENDLEY

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement on Wyoming native William Perry Pendley being appointed acting director of the Bureau of Land Management:

“It is great news that a Wyoming native will be the acting head of the Bureau of Land Management,” Enzi said. “I have known William Pendley for many years, and I am confident he understands the unique public land challenges that western states face. He is a well-qualified choice for this position. I look forward to his leadership at the Bureau of Land Management and working to ensuring public lands are open for multiple uses.”

Background:

Pendley was born and raised in Cheyenne. He received B.A. and M.A. degrees in economics and political science from George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He was a captain in the United States Marine Corps, after which he received his J.D. from the University of Wyoming College of Law where he was a senior editor on the Land and Water Law Review.



He served as an attorney to former Senator Clifford P. Hansen, R-Wyo., and to the House Interior and Insular Affairs Committee. During the Reagan Administration, he served as deputy assistant secretary for energy and minerals of the Department of Interior, where he authored President Reagan’s National Minerals Policy and Exclusive Economic Zone proclamation. He was a consultant to former Secretary of the Navy John F. Lehman, Jr., and was engaged in the private practice of law in the Washington, D.C. area before his return to the West in 1989. He has argued cases before the Supreme Court of the United States as well as various federal courts of appeals; he won what Time called a “legal earthquake” when the Supreme Court ruled in his favor in the historic Adarand (equal protection) case. His monthly column, Summary Judgement, appears throughout the country, and he is the author of five books.