Construction in Grand Teton National Park: Update

Grand Teton National Park East Entrance sign. WyoToday photo by Ernie Over

On Monday, August 5, road work crews will begin fog sealing the highway within Grand Teton National Park at two locations concurrently. The first work location will begin near the South Gate of Yellowstone and travel south. The second work location will begin at the East Park Boundary east of Moran and travel south.

Travelers should anticipate up to 15-minute delays with each section of road work, for a maximum cumulative delay of 30-minutes. Road work will take place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Travelers are advised to drive slowly and maintain the recommended speed limit. Visitors can expect temporary delays and reduced speed limits in these mobile construction zones.

Visitors can call the park road information line at 307-739-3682 or visit the park’s Facebook and Twitter accounts to get information about road work locations in the park.