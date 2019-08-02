DC Deal to Export Wyoming Beef in the Works

U.S. Senator Mike Enzi, R-Wyo., issued the following statement after President Trump formally announced a deal to open up the European Union (EU) to more U.S. beef exports:



“The announcement to increase the amount of American beef that can be sold in the European Union market is good for our ranchers, our economy and our country,” Enzi said. “We produce some of the highest quality beef in the world, and I am glad Wyoming farmers and ranchers will have more certainty when it comes to trade. Our livestock industry is a vital piece of our economy and critical to the wellbeing of our communities.”





Wyoming exports more than $3 million in beef and veal to the EU. This trade deal now goes to the EU Parliament for approval. It allows American farmers to provide 35,000 tariff-free tons of hormone-free beef by the seventh year of the agreement, with an initial allocation of around 40 percent. The EU permits 45,000 tons of beef from cattle that were not treated with growth-promoting hormones before imposing tariffs.