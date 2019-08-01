Wyoming Receives D+ for Manufacturing , F for Sector Diversification

According to an annual report from Ball State University detailing all 50 states , Wyoming received a D+ for manufacturing and C for logistics.

The 2019 Manufacturing Scorecard from Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research (CBER) analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics.

These specific measures include: manufacturing and logistics industry health, human capital, cost of worker benefits, diversification of the industries, state-level productivity and innovation, expected fiscal liability, tax climate, and global reach.

Wyoming retained its grade of “D+” in manufacturing, “B+” in its Tax Climate, “B” in its Human Capital, “C” in the Logistics Industry, Global Position, and Liability Gap categories, and “F” in its Benefits costs and diversification. Wyoming grades declined from “C-” to “D-” in its Productivity and Innovation.

Visit the Manufacturing Scorecard project website to view the performance history for each state and an archive of past reports with insight into the manufacturing industry: mfgscorecard.cberdata.org