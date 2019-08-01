Tough Enough to Wear Pink Rodeo Raises $25,000

Photo from the Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County Facebook Page

This year the Tough enough to Wear Pink PRCA RAM Rodeo along with the auction and events, raised over $25,000. Tuesday night, the grand stands turned pink as survivors, supporters and community members filed in, dawning their cancer awareness colors. It’s all part of a tradition that started over 10 years ago.

The Tough Enough Cancer Fund of Fremont County started back in the year 2008, according to their facebook page, this is how it all started…

“Ed Mcauslan, offered to donate a pair of pink fringed rodeo chaps to create a cancer fund. He had 3 conditions: #1 Monies raised from chaps be put towards a cancer support fund for residents of Fremont County. #2 ALL types of cancer will be accepted. #3 After sale of chaps, to save enough money to purchase another pair to continue the fund raising effort, there by creating (hopefully) a sustainable support fund.”





The Page announced the funds along with thanking their sponsors on their Facebook Page.

“Thank you Fremont County! Buyers: Jerry Dilts, Margaret Easley-Titus, TM Quarterhorses, Jerry Bornhoft Construction/CL Consulting, Tim Davis/Fastlane Shoshoni, Barton Brothers Travis and PJ and the anonymous donor.. as well as all who bought TETWP merchandise! Together you all raised over $25,000 for our friends and neighbors right here in Fremont County! Every year this community absolutely amazes us…thank you, thank you, thank you! ♡♡♡ “